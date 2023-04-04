MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Chamber of Commerce and Midland County will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at the intersection of Loop 40 and FM 1788 on Wednesday, April 5th at 11am.

This $5.1 million project began in October 2021, with the goal of creating a safe connection between FM 1788 and Highway 191.

The new road intersects with FM 1788 and Loop 40, on the southern ‘”leg,” before connecting to Highway 191 on the pre-existing Yukon Road.

While the road will be open to use after 11am, there is currently construction where it intersects with Highway 191 and drivers should be careful when traveling in the area.

The city believes this road will provide an easy and direct route between Hwy 191 and the airport. The 32′ wide road for travelers is now available to use as an alternate route between I-20/Hwy 80 and Hwy 191.