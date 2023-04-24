MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Transportation Security Administration will begin installing a new computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanner at the Midland International Air and Space Port security checkpoint.

Only one security screening lane will be open during this project. Passengers are urged to arrive at the terminal at least two hours before scheduled departure times.

The new equipment will be installed in phases, with one new lane being equipped each week. Once the first lane is modified and completes certification, it will be opened for screening before the installation of the second lane.

The new CT scanners will screen travelers’ carry-on luggage at the Security Checkpoint. CT units apply a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the contents of the carry-on bag.

A TSA officer can manipulate the 3-D X-ray image on the screen to allow for a better view of the bag’s content and reduce the required manual bag checks. When the CT scanner is used, travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food.

The opening to the X-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional X-Ray unit, so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel but to ask a TSA officer for assistance. The CT scanner system requires every carry-on item be placed in a bin for screening.

This project is planned to be completed by May 8th, 2023.