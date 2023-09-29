ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – 100th street, between Andrews Highway East Service Road and Holiday Drive, will be closed beginning Monday, October 2nd as crews install a new water main line.

According to a release by the City of Odessa, this will be phase two of a four-phase road closure with a temporary bypass road, meant to maintain traffic flow. The city expects traffic control is expected to remain in place for one week.

Drivers are being asked to expect delays, follow traffic control devices, and find alternate route if needed.