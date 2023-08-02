BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – City crews were unable to complete the tie in of a new water line in the Highland neighborhood area on Wednesday, August 2nd.

According to a release from the City of Big Spring, the project has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 3rd.

Residents in the area of Oak Glen and Holland Grace will be experiencing low to no water pressure while the work is being completed.

For any questions and concerns regarding this project, please contact the office of Shane Bowles, the Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.