ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a year of changes in the front office, the West Texas Warbirds have found their new sole owner of the team, and it is someone familiar with the organization. Odessa entrepreneur Zack Bugg has taken over as the new owner of the franchise. Bugg was formerly the General Manager of the team from July 2022 to February 2023.

Bugg stepped away from his role as General Manager in February because of differences he had with the ownership at the time. He said in a statement posted on Facebook that the previous leadership did not share the same vision for the team as him.

Bugg, owner of JAZ Diesel Services, took over as the team’s new owner in April shortly before the Warbirds’ season opener.

“God has a crazy way of working. That’s the only way I can put it. I feel like God really wanted me in this position. The coaching staff, they deserved the world. They’ve been through a rollercoaster ride of emotions and stuff the previous seasons and stuff of that nature,” Bugg said.

The Warbirds have endured organizational issues in their first two seasons ranging from sudden game cancellations to a brawl that ensued after the team won its 2022 league championship.

Bugg took over the team aiming to address those organizational issues and make the Warbirds more present in the community, including volunteering for non-profits like Jesus House and Harmony Home.

Bugg also said he wants to help set their players up for long-term success in life and in football.

“These young men that come in, some of them have stories that need to be told. These guys come to potentially escape situations that they’re involved in and we want to build these men to not only be better on the football field, but off the field as well,” Bugg said. “Our ultimate goal is to get these guys to the next level. If we’re not doing that, then we’re doing something wrong.”

The Warbirds are in need of better franchise organization after entering the National Arena League (NAL) this season. The team is being held to a higher standard that Bugg said he intends to meet.

Since joining the NAL, the Warbirds, who had not lost a game in team history, started their season 0-2. The Warbirds are back at home Saturday April 29 hosting Fayetteville. Kickoff from the Ector County Coliseum is at 7:30 p.m.