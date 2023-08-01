MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Healing to Wholeness Counseling Center is a healing service that is based on a holistic approach of addressing both the mind and the body. A service option that is available to patients is called somatic experience touch where the practitioner works with trauma that is stored in the body and supports greater embodiment.

Patients who come to Healing to Wholeness are experiencing, PTSD, insomnia, difficulties in relationships and many others. The healing center also helps those battling depression, anxiety, grief and life struggles.

Healing practioner Cameron Whittenburg had this to say when describing her services. “We’re just going from one thing to the next, so these types of therapies help us slow down and get in touch with ourselves and that can really bring rest and restoration for both our mind and body which then contributes to our overall health.”

However, a new service that is coming to Healing to Wholeness is called musical therapy. Musical therapy is the evidence-based use of musical interventions to accomplish individualized goals with a therapeutic relationship to address physical, emotional, cognitive and social needs of an individual. The type of music that is used during the therapy sessions is all up to the patients.

“Just feel more empowered and also, for people to feel hope. You know a lot of the music is about hope and resilience and for them to be impacted by that. I often hear people say to me say they feel more hopeful now that we worked with that or now that we talked about that song and played it. I’ve learned to write about what’s going on,” says Cynthia Moore who offers the service online to patients.

If you’re interested in any of these services visit Healing to Wholeness’ website.