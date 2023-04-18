MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ) – Martin Luther King Jr. Park received 50 new trees this morning from Diamondback Energy. Other organizations, such as Keep Midland Beautiful and the City of Midland, were also in attendance to lend a hand. However, it was the assistance of fourth graders from Pease Elementary School that was special.

This all comes as Diamondback Energy has pledged over the last few years to plant 100 trees in order to give back and help beautify the city’s parks system.

A few names that students came up with for the trees were Chocolate Chip, Michael-Timmy and Baja Cookies.