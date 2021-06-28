New traffic signals to go live on Hwy. 385 at 87th Street

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Recently installed traffic signals at Highway 385 and 87th Street in north Odessa are scheduled to go into full operation June 29.

In addition to the traffic signals, left turn lane improvements on Highway 385 were built in a way that is unique in the Odessa District, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The left turn lanes are slightly offset from each other and governed by their own signal heads. A concrete median now separates the turn lanes from main lane traffic.

New triangular concrete medians have also changed how the Highway 385 service roads connect with 87th Street.

Service road traffic now must turn right at 87th Street, regardless of the direction of traffic. Service road traffic is not allowed to cross 87th Street.

Work has also been done to improve drainage at the intersection and allow water to flow under the road through culverts. Some median and drainage work between northbound Highway 387 and the east service road still needs to be completed.

The configuration of 87th Street has also changed. Now 87th Street has a through lane, a dedicated right turn lane and a dedicated left turn lane in each direction. Concrete medians separate eastbound and westbound traffic.