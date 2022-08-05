ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of new traffic signals that are going into effect on U.S. Highway 385 at Loop 338 in northern Ector County starting this morning. TxDOT says that the signals are a part of an overpass project that takes Loop 338 over Highway 385.

In a recent news release, the overpass has been in use for several weeks, and the remaining work on the project will have very little effect on traffic flow.

TxDOT says that the signals will be in use as early as the morning rush today. Drivers are asked to be extra cautious when traveling in the area where crews are completing work. If possible, you may need to find alternate routes as conditions change.

For more information, contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746.