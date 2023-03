ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A New traffic signal at Faudree Road and P Bar Ranch Road will be turned on and become operational on March 9. The stop signs that have been in place will now be removed.

Drivers are asked to remain aware of construction activity and of the workers present during the process. Drivers are also asked to be mindful of the light and no longer use the intersection as an all-way stop.