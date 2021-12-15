PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – Interstate 14 is a project that has been in the works since 2016. This new interstate will run from the Permian Basin through the third-largest port in the U.S.

Interstate 14 is planned to connect several military forts and main ports throughout the south. Leaders of the project say it’s more than just a transportation outlet through different states.

Motran and the youth infrastructure coalition’s main goal of the interstate 14 project is to better connect gulf ports, connect energy production, and national defense installations. The new interstate will also serve as a hurricane evacuation route and support economic influence and the south’s supply chain.

Interstate 14 is expected to be built within the next few years.