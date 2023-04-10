ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian Basin Drug & Alcohol Testing is no stranger to fentanyl tests as they provide the service to companies concerned about their employees.

But the center’s management says the deadly drug is taking a huge toll on West Texas youth, and they want to be part of the solution.

“We would love to be an outlet to parents who maybe don’t know exactly what’s going on with their child. If they’re wondering what’s going on with their child and would like to see if they’ve been under the influence of any drug, we have the capability to test in house,” said Brandy Aguilar, Permian Basin Drug & Alcohol Testing’s vice president of sales.

And the center’s staff says that they offer more than just fentanyl and other drug tests. The company wants to be a place where both parents and kids can educate themselves about the dangerous drugs found in West Texas which are always evolving.

“I know that we want to be a place where people can feel comfortable coming in and getting knowledge about types of drugs and the drugs that are in and around the Permian Basin,” said Aguilar.

The Ector County sheriff says that the new fentanyl testing option has the potential to save lives here in the Basin and is encouraging local parents to take notice.

“I think it’s fantastic, and I encourage parents to (take advantage of it,) not just for fentanyl but for methamphetamines, heroine, and everything else, and marijuana. These cartels are lacing all these other drugs with fentanyl,” said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

And if you’re worried about your child when it comes to fentanyl and would like a test to know for sure, you can visit Permian Basin Drug & Alcohol Testing at 1560 I-20 Service Road in Odessa.