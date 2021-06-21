New Surveillance: 62-yr-old woman gunned down at Houston gym, police looking for shooter

HOUSTON (CW39) – Houston Police have released new surveillance video of suspects involved in a deadly shooting in South Houston. The video shows 62-year-old Elsa Mikeska arriving to the gym located on 10570 Fuqua Street the morning of June 17th. During that time, the suspects parked their SUV near Mikeska’s car and got out. As Mikeska walked towards the gym, the suspects appear to call out her name. Investigators say, Mikeska realized the suspects were attempting to rob her and she ran towards the gym. That’s when one of the suspects shot and killed her. The suspects got back into the SUV and drove away southbound towards Beamer Road.

HPD says an hour before the deadly shooting on Fuqua St., an aggravated robbery was reported at 10100 Freehill Street. The victim of that robbery described the suspects matching those in the deadly shooting of Mikeska. According to the Freehill St. victim, the suspects tried to steal her vehicle but were unable because it was inoperable.

The suspects are described as possibly Hispanic males in their early 20s and the vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet SUV. Anyone with information in this case is urged to HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.