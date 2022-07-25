African american girl raising her hands while sitting on her desk in the class at school. school and education concept

DALLAS (KDAF) — July is almost over and that means families are gearing up for their children to head back to school.

In the spirit of the impending school year, WalletHub has commissioned a study looking at the states with the best and worst systems for 2022.

To make this determination, officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across more than 30 different metrics measuring the quality of school systems, including quality, safety, test scores, dropout rate and bullying rates.

How does Texas stack up against the rest? Study officials have ranked Texas in 27th place in the nation. Despite ranking well for digital learning, Texas scored low in reading test scores and SAT scores. Here’s how Texas ranked across key metrics:

21 st – Math Test Scores

– Math Test Scores 45 th – Reading Test Scores

– Reading Test Scores 27 th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

– Pupil-Teacher Ratio 45 th – Median SAT Score

– Median SAT Score 33 rd – Median ACT Score

– Median ACT Score 29 th – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers

– % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers 8 th – Dropout Rate

– Dropout Rate 6 th – Bullying Incidence Rate

– Bullying Incidence Rate 14 th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students

– % of Threatened/Injured High School Students 1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

The 10 states with the best school systems were as follows:

Massachusetts Connecticut New Jersey Virginia Maryland Delaware New Hampshire North Dakota Nebraska Wisconsin

For the full report, visit WalletHub.