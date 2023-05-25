AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from State Representative Tom Craddick, the Conference Committee Report for 2023-2025 was released today and includes Texas dollars invested in the Permian Basin to directly alleviate needs and continue ongoing work by the State of Texas.
New funding to West Texas includes:
$86.7 million for a 100 bed expansion for Permian Behavioral Health Center
- Helps to address West Texas’ dire need for quality mental healthcare by allowing the construction of an additional 100 beds to the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center, which broke ground on April 28th.
$15 million for rural health initiatives
- This funding helps to increase access to quality healthcare and the challenges presented in rural Texas. With efforts lead by the Texas A&M Health Sciences Center in Martin and Dawson counties.
$6 million for The University of Texas Permian Basin ‘Healthcare Workforce Training’
- Helps to strengthen the quality of health workforce education and enhance the skills of Permian Basin healthcare workers by enhancing programs such as the nursing and counseling programs already offered at UTPB.
$1.75 million to create a ‘Mental Health Workforce’ Training Program at Midland College
- These funds will establish a mental health workforce training program to help ensure the workforce is trained and ready to work in the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Hospital in Midland.
$61,969,655 to develop a Keeping Texas Prepared Strategy
- Builds the statewide network of emergency response professionals. Across the five agencies of AgriLife Extension Service, Forest Service, Engineering Extension Service, Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, a professional trained response network can be counted on in the event of an emergency. These individuals live and work amongst us and are vital in the event of an emergency such as fires, wind storms, and other natural disasters.