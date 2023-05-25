AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from State Representative Tom Craddick, the Conference Committee Report for 2023-2025 was released today and includes Texas dollars invested in the Permian Basin to directly alleviate needs and continue ongoing work by the State of Texas.

New funding to West Texas includes:

$86.7 million for a 100 bed expansion for Permian Behavioral Health Center

Helps to address West Texas’ dire need for quality mental healthcare by allowing the construction of an additional 100 beds to the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center, which broke ground on April 28th.

$15 million for rural health initiatives

This funding helps to increase access to quality healthcare and the challenges presented in rural Texas. With efforts lead by the Texas A&M Health Sciences Center in Martin and Dawson counties.

$6 million for The University of Texas Permian Basin ‘Healthcare Workforce Training’

Helps to strengthen the quality of health workforce education and enhance the skills of Permian Basin healthcare workers by enhancing programs such as the nursing and counseling programs already offered at UTPB.

$1.75 million to create a ‘Mental Health Workforce’ Training Program at Midland College

These funds will establish a mental health workforce training program to help ensure the workforce is trained and ready to work in the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Hospital in Midland.

$61,969,655 to develop a Keeping Texas Prepared Strategy