ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Development of the new sports complex is showing signs of progress as Jason Boudrie, Owner and CEO of Synergy Sports, shared some new concepts of what the complex could look like once completed, during a City Council meeting.

One prominent feature of the concepts, which the city says drew the attention of the Mayor and other City Council members, is some of the trees. Boudrie said Larry Bell, who donated the land for the complex, wants “mature trees” throughout the complex, giving the illusion of being in a different world.

“The Bell family is ready and willing to be partner with the City of Odessa and other significant corporate groups to make the dream of a high-quality Sports Complex a reality for all Odessans. We know firsthand that quality of life is such an important part of making Odessa a special place to live, work and play. We continually work to make that a part of all our projects,” said Bell back in May.

Bell donated up to 100 acres of land within the Parks Bell ranch earlier this year, totaling more than $5 million, helping Odessa leaders realize their dream of creating a sports complex within the City.

“This opportunity to be a part of what we think would be an awesome resource and asset for the community of Odessa and for literally all of the Permian Basin, it’s something we’ve talked about for a long time,” said Bell.

The complex will be 80,000 to 100,000 square feet and is estimated to cost around $55 million, based on a feasibility study done by Synergy Sport Global for the City of Odessa earlier this year.

Plans for the indoor facility include up to 20 volleyball courts, 10 basketball courts, and an indoor 200-meter banked competition track. Outdoors, there will be 8-12 multi-purpose fields for soccer, football, and lacrosse, as well as 8 baseball/softball fields.

The facility is anticipated to open sometime in the fall of 2024 or spring of 2025.

You can learn more about the complex through the stories we did earlier this year in May and July.