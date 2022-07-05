BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Asset Management is inviting the community to a free health fair and opening of its newest property, “Heritage Heights Senior Living” this Friday, July 8th.

In a recent news release, the event will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm at 120 Airbase Rd, Big Spring, TX 79720. Guests can enjoy this family-friendly event with a number of activities.

From face painting to ring toss, bean bag games for kids, DJ music, free popcorn, and glucose and blood pressure screening this event has a little something for everyone.

Organizers say that food trucks will also be on site.

Heritage Heights at Big Spring is a senior living community for 55 years and up. Guests can tour the community and receive a free health screening all in one.