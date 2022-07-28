A new restaurant opened in Odessa, and if you go inside you’ll notice a lot of green!

Pickles just opened near I-20 and JBS Parkway.

“Our signature item is pickles,” says owner Jamie Tisdale.

The restaurant specializes in serving up hot, lightly fried pickles.

Its the first thing you’ll try before your meal.

“Every table gets a complementary order of pickles and homemade ranch dressing,” says Tisdale.

The new eatery is decked out in green, with posters of pickles all over the place. It offers burgers, sandwiches, and some southern comfort food.

People I talked to are excited about the new place. It was busy for opening day (Wednesday, 7/29). Even representative Brooks Landgraf stopped by to try the new place.

“The food is great, the service is amazing, were looking forward to coming back,” says Landgraf. “The burger is awesome.”

Tisdale thought the idea of pickles was fun, and chose this location off the interstate to get oil field traffic.

She’s already got a plan to expand too.

“We want to build a dozen of them, I think this is it,” says Tisdale.

