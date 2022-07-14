ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Responding to fires just got a bit safer in Odessa thanks to the Odessa Fire Rescue’s new drone program.

Both Odessa Fire Rescue and the Odessa Police Department now have access to Paladin Knighthawk drones which will be able to beat first responders to the scene, while providing them with streaming footage that will allow them to tackle emergency situations more safely and effectively.

“This will provide us with a good 360° view. It will give us a better idea on what kind of resources we need,” said Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez.

Odessa firefighter, paramedic, and drone pilot Tyler Logan says the high-tech drones can also detect things the human eye cannot, like hot spots and wind direction. But he knows that drones also bring privacy concerns, and Odessa Fire Rescue wants the public to know that the Knighthawk is for saving lives and not for spying.

“When we’re responding to calls, the camera’s never pointed down until we’re on scene,” said Logan.

And Odessa Fire Rescue Chief Alvarez adds that the drones will also provide valuable information even after the flames have been extinguished.

“This will help us get better data back and be able to do better data analysis, and see how we’re responding as a department,” said Chief Alvarez.