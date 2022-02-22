MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland County residents can now sign up for the GOVOS Property Fraud Alert System. This new system allows those who live in Midland County to have access to property record alerts and notifies them through email anytime a document is recorded with their name on it.

This service is offered to anyone living in Midland County at no cost and there is no limit to the number of alerts you can create.

“This added layer of protection for our community will help eliminate home title theft and give our citizens peace of mind that the land they own cannot be tampered with,” says County Clerk for Midland, Alison Haley.

If you’d like to subscribe to the new service, you can click here.