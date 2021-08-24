New Orleans man arrested in death of Odessa driver

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have made an arrest following a deadly crash Monday.

Anthony Gallow, of New Orleans, has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, Possession of Methamphetamines, and Falsification of Drug Test Results.

Around 6:45 a.m. Monday, OPD responded to a crash at 385 and Mercer after the 18-wheel truck Gallow was driving hit two other vehicles. James Everett, of Odessa, died in the crash.

No other injuries have been reported, OPD has not said how the crash happened, the investigation is ongoing.