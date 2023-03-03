MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Museum of the Southwest unveiled its newest exhibit featuring the work of Lindsey Calla. Her ‘Earth Auras’ photographic series captures the simplicity of the layers of time embedded into the arroyos and canyons of the Galisteo Basin and the badlands of New Mexico and offers visual and auditory elements for museumgoers.

“I’m hoping to show the reality. What the nature and the land gives is really beautiful, and it gets us out from behind our screens into the landscape and an appreciation for the land itself,” said artist Lindsey Calla.

The new exhibit runs through May 28th. You can learn more about the museum and all its exhibits here.