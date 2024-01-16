WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Veterans Affairs Health Care System is taking steps to enhance Veterans’ access to specialized medical care with its new Ophthalmology mobile Medical Unit.

The unit is fully equipped with a mobile eye clinic and dispensary, incorporating features of a traditional eye clinic such as advanced communication systems, reliable power sources, and water supply. This allows the facility to work independently in remote locations where veterans may face challenges accessing care.

“The significance of this addition to the West Texas VA health care toolkit cannot be understated,” said Dr. Geert Craenen, Chief of Ophthalmology. “Especially considering the unique needs and geographical challenges facing our Veteran population.”

The WTVAHCS says the unit is equipped to handle a wide variety of ophthalmological needs, from routine eye examinations to more complex procedures.

“This initiative is not just about providing medical services; it’s about honoring the sacrifices of those who have served,” said Keith Bass, WTVAHCS Medical Center Director. “It ensures they receive the care they deserve in return.”

You can learn more about the West Texas VA Health Care System and the services it offers on its website here.