HOBBS, N.M. (NEXSTAR) — An 18-year-old New Mexico teen is now facing attempted murder charges after police say she was captured on video throwing her newborn infant into a dumpster.

Alexis Nicole Avila (Hobbs Police)

Police in Hobbs, New Mexico, arrested Alexis Avila for the attempted murder of her newborn baby on Friday, January 7th. This is video obtained by ABC Big 2 News of the incident.

Around 8 p.m. police responded to reports of a newborn found in a dumpster. Officers found the baby and rendered aid before it was taken to a Lubbock hospital for additional treatment.

The newborn child is in stable condition at this time.

Ms. Avila will await arraignment in Lea County District Court on Monday, January 10th, 2022.