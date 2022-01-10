HOBBS, N.M. (NEXSTAR) — An 18-year-old New Mexico teen is now facing attempted murder charges after police say she was captured on video throwing her newborn infant into a dumpster.
Police in Hobbs, New Mexico, arrested Alexis Avila for the attempted murder of her newborn baby on Friday, January 7th. This is video obtained by ABC Big 2 News of the incident.
Around 8 p.m. police responded to reports of a newborn found in a dumpster. Officers found the baby and rendered aid before it was taken to a Lubbock hospital for additional treatment.
The newborn child is in stable condition at this time.
Ms. Avila will await arraignment in Lea County District Court on Monday, January 10th, 2022.