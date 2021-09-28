New Mexico State Police assisting in search for Midland murder suspect

NEW MEXICO (Nexstar)- New Mexico State Police are looking for a murder suspect out of Midland.

According to Twitter and our sister station KRQE, police are searching for Kionne DeVaughn Lewis, 29. Lewis was last spotted on Chaves County. He ran from authorities and was last seen in a field near Highway 285.

NMSP assisting Texas Rangers track down homicide suspect from Midland, TX. Kionne Devaughn Lewis (29) a 6’1”, 192 lb. black male. He is on foot in field near US 285/US 70 in Chaves County. He is armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Avoid area. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/m72wUChgJl — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) September 28, 2021

The State Police are assisting the Texas Rangers and say Lewis is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees this man is asked to call 911.

We have reached out to the Midland Police Department for more information and will update this story as more details become available.