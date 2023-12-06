PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – In December, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized Clean Air Act protections that go against methane and other harmful pollutions from the oil and gas industry.

New rules evoked would be:

Strengthened leak detection.

Repair of all wells regardless of size or operation status and up until they are permanently plugged in.

Installation of non-polluting pneumatic equipment.

A phased-in prohibition on routine flaring of gas at new wells.

Program to leverage third-party monitoring data to identify and stop large emission events.

“The United States is taking one of the very first bold actions in terms of addressing the methane challenges is a huge step forward for all of us in the industry,” says Bill Burch, who is candidate for Railroad Commissioners next year.

Cyrus Reed who is a Conservation Director for the Sierra Club, Lone Star Chapter calls it a win-win situation stating that if we capture that gas and don’t flare it, it can be used and not have an effect on our health or climate.

However, there are those such as Kirk Edwards, former Chairman of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, who is in favor of the new rules but feels as if the industry is being targeted.

“Well again we are for the methane rules. We don’t want to have imputative against just our industry,” says Edwards. “To me they’re going and looking for a problem that doesn’t exist and so to me they need to go and prove the problem is there before they react like this. And again, why are the specifically targeting only oil and gas when you got so many industries out here especially agriculture and livestock that do the same thing.”

For those who do live near oil rigs, studies have shown that they are prone to health issues due to the poor quality.

Studies have also shown that Texas released more than 564 billion cubic feet of methane in 2019. Satellite analysis recently of the Permian Basin found that the state of Texas released twice as much methane than the gas industry in New Mexico.

The state may look into defending the industry with litigations towards the EPA making the rules federal.