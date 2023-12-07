ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Leaders from the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School unveiled a memorial to the school’s namesakes on Tuesday morning, thanking the local VFW Post 4732 for making it possible.

Students began the effort for the flags and flag poles to stand with the bronze busts of Staff Sergeant Marvin Rex Young of the United States Army and Private First-Class Alfred Max Wilson of the United States Marin Corp. VFW Post 4372 helped this effort become a reality.

The school is named after two the ECISD graduates who were posthumously awarded Medals of Honor for their service in combat.

“Our faculty and staff strive daily to teach and instill the values of bravery, courage, respect and honor in the students we have the privilege to serve and educate,” said Wilson & Young MS Principal Megan Watts.

Corey Grant, Jr. Vice Commander of VFW Post 4372, said, “It warms my heart to know that these flags are being displayed now properly and with respect to our Medal of Honor recipients.”

From left to right, the United States flag, the POW/MIA flag, the Medal of Honor flag, the Military Honor of the Purple Heart flag, and the Texas flag are on display in the school’s foyer.