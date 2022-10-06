There’s a new local Latin market, that offers a little bit of everything.

It’s called Floridita Latin Market, located on 8th street between Grandview and Dixie in Odessa.

It’s a market, that offers a variety of items: Meats, juices, pastries, even clothes and shoes.

“We tried to bring different style of grocery market,” says Maikel Villega who is a business partner as him, his friends and family own the store.

Maikel and his family are from Cuba, but the items are not just from Cuba. He says this market brings products that can be hard to find locally.

“People from Venezuela, people from Puerto Rico, we tried to bring products to them too.”

They even have fried plantains, and some unique cakes. Floridita also has a kitchen where people can enjoy lunch options, including pizza and sandwiches.

The different shoes and clothes come in a wide variety of brands. Maikel says he encourages everyone to stop by and try the market, and says everyone will enjoy the options.

To get a look inside Floridita Latin Market, check out the video above.