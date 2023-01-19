There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries.

Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything.

“Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa.

Antojitos has been open for two months now with a vision to bring together the eclectic society of West Texas.

“We have people from all over now,” says business partner Cari Rodriguez. “So I wanted to bring a little bit of food from each of these countries so everybody could get together and reminisce on some good old hometown food.”

Rordiguez says this bistro offers food from various Spanish speaking countries, including Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras and El Salvador, just to name a few.

The restaurant doesn’t have a menu because she says its about trying new things and interacting with people.

“Most people aren’t even aware of most of the items I sell,” says Rodriguez. “So basically that’s where I get to explain it and get to explain the ingredients. I get to tell them what it’s about.”

Different meats, pastries, fresh juices and much more. Cari says this bistro has something everyone will like. It may take getting a little out of your comfort zone too.

“The community has accepted us so well. They’ve been out here, they’ve been trying. People are a little weary, but they try it and that’s when you see their faces light up, when their taste buds take off.”

People I talked to agree. Andrew says he’s visited multiple times with his family, and you can’t go wrong with any item.

“I would love to just keep coming back here. The flavors just pop.”

Starting Thursday, January 19th, Antojitos will be open 24 hours every Thursday through Sunday morning.