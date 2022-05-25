MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County Public Libraries is hosting a traveling exhibit starting next week and throughout its summer reading program, themed “Oceans of Possibilities” based on the PBS Kids series, Wild Kratts®: Ocean Adventure!

In a recent news release, the library encourages the community to sign up for the program and take part in the several activities offered to earn points and win prizes all summer long. Created by Minnesota Children’s Museum in collaboration with Kratt Brothers Company, the new interactive exhibit allows participants to explore animal habitats and the creatures that live within them.

The focus of this exhibit is to cultivate STEM skills in children ages 3 to 9 years old, and engage the visitors in the different global animal habitats, and adaptation of animals. According to the news release, visitors will have a chance to experience the discovery of incredible creature powers and invites the visitor on a mission to “foil the ‘villains’ nefarious plans”.

Families and kids can enjoy the “Oceans of Possibilities” Wild Kratts: Ocean Adventure-themed interactive exhibit at Midland County Centennial Library on May 31st. The exhibit is free and open to the public through September 2nd during MCPL’s regular operating hours.

In the news release, MCPL says that people who plan on attending the exhibit can expect to explore animal habitats that include the seashore, the shallow seas, and the deep sea and learn about various “Creature Powers” such as crawling through an anemone and hunting for lunch like a lobster would, creating a personal dolphin name, working at a shark cleaning station, and hunting like a dragonfish!

Wild Kratts®: Ocean Adventure! is sponsored locally by the FMH Foundation, Helen Greathouse Charitable Trust, Rea Charitable Trust, the Midland County Public Library Foundation, and the MCPLF Carnegie Circle