MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Travelers on Interstate 20 will be able to use new entrance and exit ramps at CR 1250 next week, with new ramps near Loop 250 and FM 1788 also opening.

TxDOT says the new ramps will open the morning of November 29th and the old ramps will be closed that afternoon. These improvements come as part of the CR 1250 overpass project, eliminating the risk of bridge strikes on I-20.

The project also provides additional distance between the exit ramps and the crossroad intersections to improve traffic flow and increase safety.

Eastbound traffic will be exiting earlier when connecting to Loop 250 and Antelope trail. Westbound traffic will also be exiting earlier when connecting to FM 1788.

TxDOT says the new ramp layout will reduce weaving congestion on I-20.

The CR 1250 overpass, as well as the Midkiff and Cotton Flat overpasses, will provide travelers and trucking interests a safer and more efficient I-20 corridor. Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads will be opening to north-south traffic under the new bridges by Spring of 2024.

Pulice Construction was awarded the CR 1250 bridge project with a bid of about $59.1 million. James Construction was awarded the Midkiff bridge project with a bid of approximately $36.3 million. FNF Construction was awarded the Cotton Flat bridge project with a bid of $68.5 million.