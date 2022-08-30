ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Fire Station #9, located on 87th street is a little closer to completion with the addition of two stained glass art pieces, installed last week.

Designed by Colorado based artists Keeley Musgrave and Michael Shields, the stained glass draws inspiration from imagery associated with the work of Odessa Fire and Rescue, and its relationship to the community. Forty artists from around the United States applied for the commission. A selection committee consisting of public art advisory committee, OFR staff, and community members reviewed the applications and chose Musgrave/Shields based on the design and the story behind the imagery.

“I am immensely proud of this addition to the City’s public art collection,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham.

As a special thanks to the Hurt family for the donation of the land for the station, Musgrave & Shields incorporated family ranching brands into the artwork.