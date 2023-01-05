ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At the intersection of 8th and Dixie in Odessa, you can find the new billboard for the 1:11 Project. They’re a new advocacy group that looks to educate local youth about the dangers of fentanyl while also providing them with opportunities that keeps them away from that deadly drug.

“So I founded the 1:11 project for fentanyl awareness after losing my own son. I feel like it’s something that needs to be talked about and not something that needs to be swept under the rug. It’s happening more and more every day to our young kids,” said 1:11 Project founder Michelle Watson.

But the 1:11 Project wants to do more than just talk to West Texas Kids. The group also aims to provide local youth with productive projects and educational activities that will keep them occupied and away from fentanyl. And they’re currently looking for volunteers and partner businesses to help make that happen.

“(We want to) provide for them in other ways. Maybe entrepreneurship or helping them start businesses, helping them pull out the goodness in them,” said Watson.

If you’d like to donate or get involved with the 1:11 Project, click here.