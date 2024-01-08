ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A new metal sculpture will soon be installed on the University of Texas Permian Basin campus, in what will be known as Fiona’s Court.

Fiona, UTPB’s newest Falcon mascot, has a 14-foot wingspan and is made of stainless steel with textures of slash pine and silver birch for the body and wings, as well as a ‘corn on the cob’ texture for her feet.

Katherine Taylor, UTPB alumna and artist, created the sculpture that will be displayed where the quad is now.

UTPB says the University quad will be transformed into Fiona’s Court once the remodel is complete.

Fiona is anticipated to be unveiled in 2024, where she will sit on a piece of limestone selected by Taylor.

You can learn more about Taylor and Fiona on the UTPB website here.