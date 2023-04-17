MIDLAND (KMID/KPEJ) – Founders Blend held its inaugural meeting last week in Midland for business owners and investors to network over a cup of coffee. New and existing business owners share their experiences to the audience as well as each other. As for most, starting a business is not what’s difficult, it’s being able to maintain it, and that’s where Founders Blend comes in.

New or existing business owners can grab a cup of coffee and network amongst themselves. This is the perfect opportunity for those to learn about others’ stories and share experiences on what worked in their business adventures.

For more information visit the events website.