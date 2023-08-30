ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College is opening their new on-campus Electrical Training facility this week, boosting what the college says is a much-needed, high demand skill in the community’s workforce.

OC says students who complete the course often graduate and already have a job waiting for them. The 20-week program costs the student $8,000, which includes climbing gear, textbooks, and the testing fee.

The new program, in partnership with Oncor Electric, will be hosting the grand opening of the new training ground, located at 200 Cummings Drive, on Thursday, August 31st at 8:30am. The event will include student demonstrations, curriculum information, as well as comments from Gus Ortega with Oncor Electric Delivery.

OC invites the public to the grand opening and observe the demonstrations.

Anyone interested in the program is encouraged to call the Odessa College Office of Continuing Education at 432-335-6580.