ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Republican Dustin Fawcett was elected as the new Ector County Judge and in nine months will take over the office for 4 years. Today, we spoke with him about what he plans to do in this new role.

“This one is different because it’s the whole community, and it’s something I believe in passionately, in public service and serving the people,” said an excited Fawcett.

After the elections, 31-year-old Dustin Fawcett is now the youngest Republican County Judge in the state of Texas, but he’s not new to politics. Fawcett worked closely with State Representative Brooks Landgraf at the Texas State Capital for more than a year. He then went on to become the Vice President of the Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance and Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau Permian Basin.

Now, he is going to be taking over and helping a community he is already familiar with.

“What I did bring was several years in the public policy realm, that I worked heavily on behalf of the Permian Basin, on infrastructure, on energy projects, on really the things that matter to folks here locally,” emphasized Fawcett.

His entire campaign revolved around his three foundational pillars, innovation, institutions, and infrastructure. Pillars that he said he actually created in a college thesis from nearly a decade ago.

He said he is very passionate about investing his efforts into infrastructure and fixing the roads around Ector County, specifically finishing loop 338.

Fawcett said, “We need a fully functioning loop out here to have what we deserve out here in a metropolitan city. The loop is a huge way of ease of traffic, and we need to make it a fully functioning loop.”

Fawcett said finishing a road like loop 338 is beneficial to Ector County in more ways than one.

“It helps enable development, whether housing, commercial, real estate, everything else to really develop the community that we deserve,” said Fawcett.

While Fawcett won’t be taking office for another 9 months, he said he is eager to hit the ground running and get started on helping improve the Ector County community.