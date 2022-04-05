ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (NEXSTAR) — We’re taker a closer look at a new high school that could be in the works for ECISD. We first told you about this in February, after ECISD Trustees unanimously approved adding a bond proposal to the upcoming May election. Now voters will get to decide on that bond proposal come May.

Now the nearly $400,000,000 proposal consists of two props, one of them would set aside money for a new high school. Superintendent Doctor Scott Muri talked about what this means for the district.

Now this vote from the board came after a recommendation from a community bond committee, after evaluating ECISD’s facilities. The funds for this new school would roughly cost $183,000,000.

“It will take at least one year to plan and develop, prepare the site, develop the drawings, really listen to and work with our educators to understand what will happen. Then two full years of construction. We anticipate opening that new high school in August of 2025.” said Dr. Muri.

The building is estimated to be around 400,000 square feet, and hold anywhere from 2,500 to 2,800 students. The idea is to help the overcrowding at Odessa and Permian.

“Students would come from our two large existing campuses, Odessa and Permian, if we removed 1,000 kids from each campus, the teachers that support them, those teachers would follow to the new campus.” said Dr. Muri.

The funds from Prop B would also go towards new furnishings and equipment for the new school. The land for the school was already purchased several years ago.

“That property was purchased by the board in 2015 and we have designated that property as the home of the new high school.” said Dr. Muri.

There has been a big majority for this construction after a community survey.

“The bond committee conducted a survey of 100 registered voters in Ector County, and the preponderance of those voters, when asked about construction of a new high school, or just high school options, supported the construction of a new high school to relive overcrowding at Permian and Odessa High.” said Dr. Muri.

If passed, planning and devedlopment would begin immediately.

“Daily now as we have conversations, we’ve heard from lots of parents, business leaders, former leaders of Odessa and Permian, current students of Odessa and Permian, all seem to understand the need.” said Dr. Muri.

If both props pass, it could increase the tax rate to 15 cents a home valued at $100,000, or $12 a month.

It wouldn’t cost anything for residence homesteads 65 and older.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote on both propositions, and and it is possible one proposition could pass while the other could fail.