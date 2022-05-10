MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — A new Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education is now being offered beginning in August at Midland College. It’s paired with the new Pre-K Academy building so students can get real life experience working with students.

Dr. Denise Mckown, the Dean of Education at Midland College says the school is excited to offer this new opportunity to West Texans. With an existing teacher shortage nationwide, and in the Permian Basin, training new teachers is essential.

“Teaching education in general is important in West Texas, we have a teacher shortage and we need good quality trained teachers in our area. Our focus on the early childhood bachelor program is to help fill that gap especially for early childhood teachers.” said Dr. Mckown.

She says its something that’s been in the works for quite some time.

“Until 2018 we weren’t legally allowed to offer a degree in education, then the legislature then made that possible. So we have been working on this for about 4 years now.” said Dr. Mckown.

These bachelor’s students will study childhood from birth to age 3, and with young students from the Pre-K Academy there in the classroom, they are able to get that first hand experience.

“Specifically with our Pre-K Academy, were looking to expand from 4 classrooms to 16 classrooms, meaning there’s going to be a need for early childhood teachers, but there’s also a need in the district itself.” said Dr. Mckown.

Midland College is in the process of getting Texas Education Agency approval to be an Approved Educator Preparation Program which will allow these new teachers to take their certification programs as well.

“The Bachelor’s program is just the two years after the AAT, which is the first two years here at Midland College. So it is a four year program. The Associative Arts and Teaching is a two year program that covers some basics and intro to education courses, so they have an idea if this is truly what they want to do. The Bachelor’s program is a full time face to face program.” said Dr. Mckown.

Interested students should enroll in the pre-req’s and that AAT program first. Once completed students can then move into this Bachelor’s program.

“The Fall 2022 launch will be our first cohort of students, we are looking at about 20 students that we can admit at this time.” said Dr. Mckown.

This new program will be the first TEA approved community college program in all of Texas that builds on an associate degree in education.