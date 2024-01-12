ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office tested some new technology Thursday and is excited to put its new drones in action. The Dragonfish Drone, the only one of its kind in use by law enforcement in West Texas, was purchased, in part, using money seized from suspects during criminal investigations.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said the new craft will help bolster the existing drone program and will be used to help aid in documenting crime scenes and assisting SWAT.

But it won’t just be used in criminal investigations. The drone, with its two-hour flight time and 18-mile range, will also aid in life saving operations, such as search and rescue operations of missing people and fighting fires.