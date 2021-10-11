New Chuy’s restaurant to open in Midland in 2022

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The popular tex-mex restaurant Chuy’s is coming to Midland next year.

If you want to go to Chuy’s right now the closest location from the Basin is two hours north in Lubbock.

However, that won’t be the case starting next year as West Texans will have one of their favorites close by.

When the official Chuy’s Twitter account confirmed a rumor that they would be opening a location in Midland in 2022, the reaction was instant.

“I recently lost a bunch of weight and somebody texted me the screenshot of the tweet and I said ‘well there goes all my weight loss,” said Midland resident Chris Davis.

“I was excited about it. I was wondering where it would be. Where it would be located,” said Midland resident Zoe Sapien.

“Excited about it,” said Midland resident Kenny Urias.

“Another place to reach out and stop by and eat and have a good time with the kids.”

The initial tweet asking about the rumor came from Kevin Dawson who, his friend Chris says, is constantly in the know about new developments in Midland.

“Most of the time if he hears about a restaurant coming in here it’s usually true,” said Chris.

“I was actually pretty surprised that they responded to his tweet and confirmed it.”

The news about Chuy’s comes during a time when the city is experiencing steady economic growth which is always welcome to locals.

“I feel like Midland has been growing slowly recently but we’ll take any economic boost, said Kenny.

“When I was growing up, there wasn’t very many places to go,” said Zoe.

“I’m happy that my nieces and me, we’re growing up now in a place where there’s more community places.”

Chuy’s has signed a lease on the former Logan’s Roadhouse located at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Road in Midland.

The new location is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.