ODESSA, Texas (KMID/ KPEJ) – April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and we’re continuing our coverage of some organizations that are helping children in our area. One of those is a local advocacy center that is opening up a new building in Andrews to bring more support for victims of abuse.

ABC Big 2’s Ozzy Mora learned more about the Andrews Children’s Advocacy Center and their efforts.

The new building is replacing an old one that many said they didn’t know existed. We were there during the new building’s grand opening and it was a packed house. Many who we spoke to told us they are happy it’s now getting much needed attention to provide services in preventing child abuse.

A lot of blue handprints fill the doors of a local advocacy center in Andrews. These images are an effort to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“So the significance of a handprint is once a child has had a forensic interview they get the ability to memorialize their visit here, their time of being brave,” said the Midland Rape Crisis Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Pamela Hyde.

Hyde said opening up a new building in Andrews will bring calm, healing and support for abused children.

“It affords us to be across the street from the courthouse, so if a child has to testify, which is a horrific thing, we are so close they can come and stay here, relax and do kid activities for something that you know can be scary,” said Hyde.

Hyde said the new Andrews Children’s Advocacy Center would not have been possible without the help of local, county leaders and other groups in the area.

“We get contributions from the city and county. They have buy-in and United Way has buy-in and oil,” said Hyde.

Hyde said the center’s services are not new to the area, but the organization’s board member and Andrews’ representative Bailey Morgan said a brand new center was needed.

“It gives it a better feel coming into therapy, it’s not as scary [and] the old facility was pretty run down” said Morgan.

Morgan said the former building was so dilapidated, some people in the area didn’t even know the center existed.

Ozzy: so, now this facility will definitely put it on the map?

“It will put it on the map, it will give local services and it will take some pressure off the children because you know trauma is [so] difficult and everybody faces it differently,” said she said.

The center is made up of four rooms; family, therapy, forensic interview and observation.

“To see if there is anything pertinent that will help,” said Hyde.

Hyde said this room is where local law enforcement agencies will observe an interview to help with a child abuse investigation.

She said she hopes the new rooms and location will provide a better path of hope for victims in Andrews.

“I really wanted us to acknowledge all of the work we have put in to make this happen and recognize and thank the community for not only allowing us to be here,but to have buy-in and join us in the efforts to fix this,” said Hyde.

Both Hyde and Morgan mentioned the door to the entrance of the building is bright red to make it more welcoming for the children who use the center’s services.

The Andrews Children’s Advocacy Center is a satellite office of the Midland Rape Crisis Child Advocacy Center. Both locations work diligently to bring awareness to child abuse in their areas.