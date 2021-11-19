Powering the Permian on ABC Big 2 News at 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

New changes coming to Midland International Airport ahead of the holidays

MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Midland International Air and Space Port has been serving West Texans for years and with many recent upgrades and improvements during the pandemic, airport leaders are looking to improve convenience for passengers as well.

With the holidays approaching, the renovations and new additions are coming just in time.

Owned and operated by the city of Midland, Midland International Airport has more than 20 daily departures, and is served by Southwest, American and United.

Deputy director of Airports, Aaron Easton says, West Texans can expect something different while traveling this holiday season.

“People don’t realize actually over 20 years old now so when you have 1 million people walking through the building every year you got to replace some things every now and then.” said Easton.

Renovations are the first step the airport is making.

“Repainting, recarpeting, floor repairs, technology improvements.” said Easton. “We’re gonna be refreshing all of the restrooms so they will be completely got it down to the studs and will be replacing all of the plumbing.”

Another big upgrade is the parking system.

“Increasing the ease for passengers.” said Easton. “Well the parking lot is going to be a huge improvement for our passenger experience the system that we replace was a little over 20 years old, it was time.”

The airport is offering multiple different payment options, including Pay Pal.

“Trying to expand payment options, Apple Pay, cash, Google Pay, tap to pay.” said Easton.

The airport is also adding another gate.

“Well our most exciting thing is we’re getting a sixth with American Airlines and the other airlines but it will help with getting more flights serviced at one time.” said Easton.

Not to mention southwest is adding a new direct flight to Austin. While there could be more flights added as travel picks up, Easton says right now that is the only new direct flight addition.

“That’s actually all done by the airlines they’ve actually do the market research and they feel that a market or a flight to Austin is viable they’re going to give it a go and we’ll see how it goes. Obviously the best way to keep it here is to use it.” said Easton.

And ahead of this holiday season, airport leaders are preparing for an influx of travelers.

“Well the TSA does have a newly hiring trying to get people trained and get them on the floor so we can keep those white lines down down.” said Easton.

While the pandemic may have slowed traveler numbers down last holiday season, airport leaders expect a major increase this year.