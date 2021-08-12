New Census data released

TEXAS- (Nexstar) The U.S. Census Bureau released new data going into more detail regarding geographic and demographic changes in the country.

Metropolitan areas saw increases in population across the country over the last ten years and Texas is a prime example.

“Parts of the Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Midland and Odessa metro areas had population growth whereas many of the state’s other counties had population declines,” said Marc Perry the Bureau’s senior demographer.

For more information go to Census.gov.