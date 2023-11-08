MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has installed a new building at Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms Park to serve as a restroom and concessions building. The prefabricated structure was delivered Wednesday morning and City leaders said they hope it will enhance the park experience for youth sports leagues using the fields.

“It’s mainly used for the restroom facilities, and also, when whoever’s running the tournament or league, they can use the money from the concession stand to maybe pay for trophies or ball, or whatever they need,” said Construction Supervisor Andy Dominguez.

Now that the building has been placed, the contractor working on the project will finish the plumbing and electrical work. Then City employees will make finishing touches with concrete and caulking. The project is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.