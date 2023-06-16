BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The opening of the center will provide a centralized location to meet and adopt shelter pets.

The City of Big Spring hopes the new center will help facilitate more adoptions of animals from the shelter as the Big Spring Animal Shelter remains over capacity.

The department is calling for support from the community to help reduce the number of pets currently under Big Spring Animal Services’ care. Community members can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating, or by reclaiming any lost pets that end up at the shelter.

The grand opening will be at the Big Spring Animal Adoption Center, located at 3605 East 11th Place, on Saturday, June 24 from 10am to noon.