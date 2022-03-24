ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some relief for local families as new affordable housing is coming to South Odessa. Today gold shovels broke ground on a new subdivision in the 1200 Block of Lamesa Street that is set to have 12 new affordable homes.

In partnership with Rhodes USA & NEO Construction, the Odessa Housing Finance Corporation is leading the way on supporting the southside of Odessa by growing the community, one wall at a time.

Jill Miller is the Executive Director of the Odessa Housing Finance Corporation. She said this is one of the most exciting moments, after waiting for almost 12 years for the project to finally become a reality.

“It’s very exciting, today’s a great day, we’ve been working on this project for over ten years, and we’re finally actually getting to see it start and come to fruition and actually start building and be able to sell to people and getting them the American Dream,” said Miller.

Miller also mentioned, with the housing market across West Texas continuing to soar, it is now more crucial to offer some assistance in affording homes.

“It’s super important for us to offer work force and affordable housing, in this area and to able to offer somebody $20,000 in down payment closing costs assistance and all they have to do is live there for 5 years and they don’t have to pay it back, it’s a huge impact to that person to qualify, they just have to have credit to get a loan,” added Miller.

Odessa District One Councilman, Mark Matta had a huge part in making the project a reality. He said he is so proud of what the partnership has created.

He said the partnerships that have been created will allow for much more affordable housing throughout Odessa in the future.

“It’s really important to partner up with the city of Odessa and the Odessa Housing Finance Corporation, and Odessa Development Corporation, so we can get those funds to help bring that money down for all the infrastructure cost, to make it affordable for the developers so they can pass those savings on to the end users,” added Matta.

Matta also said this is just the start for South Odessa.

“The growth out here in the southside is just beginning, there’s going to be a lot more to come,” emphasized Matta.

Matta said the organizations are looking to build another 53 homes in South Odessa, along with strip malls and parks, hoping to focus on creating more value in this area.