ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The grand opening of the new Emmet and Miriam McCoy Building has been set for March 10th on the Sul Ross State University campus.

This addition doubles the size of the existing museum, creating large and dynamic spaces for museum events and displays of art and history. Works to be displayed include paintings from El Paso artist Tom Lea, works from The John L. Nau III Collection of Texas Art, murals by Xavier Gonzalez and Julius Woeltz, as well as newly acquired works from the museum’s permanent collection.

Going to Texas: Five Centuries of Texas Maps from Yana and Marty Davis Map Collection will be displayed in the original historical building.

The Museum of the Big Bend will be holding a public grand opening event and reception on Friday, March 10th and Saturday, March 11th.

Tickets are on sale for $75 per person for the Grand Opening Reception on Friday. Events scheduled for Saturday will be free and open to the public.

Tickets to Friday’s reception can be found here.

More information can be found on the Museum of the Big Bend website.