MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT Team, with help from US Marshal’s Lonestar Fugitive Task Force, assisted Reno, Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in locating a fugitive accused of murder. 39-year-old Todd Wayne Tonnochy was arrested at a Midland hotel earlier this week.

According to Nevada authorities, on March 23, WCSO deputies responded to a call of suspicious circumstances on the dirt extension of North Virginia Street between Red Rock Road and White Lake Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 18-year-old Hailey Nieto dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators identified Tonnochy in connection with Nieto’s death and said he fled the Reno area shortly after the shooting.

Tonnochy was booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Friday morning awaiting extradition.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said, “On behalf of the members of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, I want to extend our deepest condolences to Hailey’s family, friends, and loved ones. I am extremely proud of the tenacity of the men and women of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work on this case. This could not have happened without the swift collaboration and assistance from our partners with the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, the United States Marshal’s Lonestar Fugitive Task Force, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT team, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division.”