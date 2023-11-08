MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midlanders living on Neely Avenue reported a heavy police presence on Monday night, now court records have revealed new information about an incident that ended with the arrest of two people.

Jail records show that 42-year-old Rebecca Duff and 42-year-old Mark Sedillo were both arrested after 9:00 p.m. on November 6 in the 2300 block of Neely Avenue. Duff has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm, and two counts of Obstruction/Retaliation. Sedillo has been charged with Interfering With Public Duties and two counts of Obstruction/Retaliation.

Court documents show that the incident began just after 8:00 p.m. when Duff reportedly sent text messages to her brother. Investigators with the Midland Police Department said those messages stated, “I’m coming for you and I’m madder than you’ve ever seen. I’m gonna do you in. It’s gonna be bad. It’s gonna be messy. And I’m gonna smile when I see your cold dead heart stop beating.”

Shortly after sending the texts, witnesses said Duff showed up at her brother’s home, a location that has been redacted from the documents, and began “beating” on the door and yelling for her brother to come outside. That’s when witnesses said Duff allegedly fired at least three shots; investigators found a bullet hole in a vehicle parked in the driveway and spent shell casings by the front door, as well as security video of the incident that corroborated witness testimony. After the shooting, investigators said Duff left the scene “at a high rate of speed”.

Later that evening, investigators visited Duff’s home on Neely and requested the SWAT team to establish a perimeter around the home. Both Duff and Sedillo exited the house without incident, but investigators said Sedillo tried to prevent them from taking Duff into custody. Sedillo was then arrested for interfering and later reportedly spit on and threatened the arresting officers

Once Sedillo was detained, Duff was also apprehended and taken to the police station for questioning. Investigators said Duff did not want to talk about the shooting but later stated she had never fired a gun before that night and only wanted to “show (her brother) a lesson about not being a good brother”. Once she made that statement, investigators told her she was going to be arrested for aggravated assault and that’s when she allegedly began to threaten the police officers by saying she was going to “kill” them if they came near.

Duff remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $55,000 bond. Sedillo has since been released from custody on an unknown bond.